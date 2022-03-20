Quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. A few passing clouds. Tomorrow will be by far the nicest day of the week with temperatures getting up to 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies with some passing clouds in the afternoon. Overnight clouds begin to increase in advance of our next system that will arrive on Tuesday, which will bring shower chances Tuesday in the morning, with showers likely by the afternoon. Thunderstorm chances by Wednesday afternoon.



Tonight: A quiet and clear night. Temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.



Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies with some passing clouds. A high of 70 degrees. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: Clouds increasing overnight. A low of 45 degrees with winds S at 0 to 5 mph.





Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction