A quiet start to the weekend will come to an end. We will see a low pressure system sweep through the area bringing snow showers into your Sunday. Snow will start in the morning and continue through the evening. The Miami Valley can expect 1-3 inches by the Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s through the day tomorrow. We will see the sun early in the week with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. We briefly see warmer temperatures on Tuesday before another round of rain and possibly snow moves in on Wednesday(the track of the low is something to keep an eye on). Temperatures return to around freezing for the second half of the week.



Tonight: A low of 30 degrees. Mostly Cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 33 degrees. Snow showers likely.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 30 degrees. Snow flurries possible.

