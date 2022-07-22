Hot weather will continue today, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s this afternoon. We expect dry weather and a lot of sunshine.

Overnight will start mostly clear, and it will become partly cloudy heading into early Saturday morning. A complex of showers and thunderstorms to the northwest will drop in by mid-morning. This will bring clouds and the potential of some rain through about lunchtime.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 70

SATURDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then becoming partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with the slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late day. High 93, with the heat index near 100

Sunday will feature a lot of dry time, with the slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon, mainly across the northern Miami Valley. Rain chances then increase area-wide Sunday evening.