A sprawling area of high pressure continues to bring the Miami Valley sunny, hot weather. Today highs will push up near 90 degrees–thankfully, with low humidity. It will be sunny/mostly sunny, and dry conditions will continue. We have not seen measurable rain in Dayton for 12 days.

Overnight will again remain mostly clear, and it will be a little cooler heading into Friday morning. Readings will be in the upper 50s/low 60s. Friday looks even hotter with highs in the low 90s and plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 62

FRIDAY: Sunny and continued hot. High 92

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90

If we hit 90 degrees today, Friday and Saturday, it will be an official heat wave. It does look to cool a bit for the second half of the weekend, with highs in the mid 80s on Sunday.