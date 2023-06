We will continue to see the hazy skies persist into downtown Dayton. That will continue through the day. Air Quality alerts are in place for the day throughout the area, as air quality is currently very unhealthy. We will see air qualities that are unhealthy and very unhealthy. We get to the mid-80s today with sunshine, but the sun will be blocked by wildfire haze. Shower chances arrive tomorrow, and are likely by Friday. Thunderstorms continue into the weekend and into the work week.

