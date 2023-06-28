The Air Quality Alert has been extended through Thursday. The AQI will once again climb into the unhealthy range. There will be a slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm Thursday, but the best risk will be west of us in Illinois and Indiana. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and hazy. Low 64

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, then partly to mostly sunny, very warm and more humid. High 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, showers and a few thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

It will be quite warm and humid for the end of the week with periodic rounds of showers and thunderstorms passing through.