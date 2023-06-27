Once again, smoke from Canadian wildfires will impact our region. The Air Quality Index on Tuesday was unhealthy for all, with numbers climbing into the 160s. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Wednesday with highest values reaching around 130, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Try to stay indoors and avoid physical exertion on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm, hazy. High 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, then mostly sunny and warmer. High 88

Heat and humidity build at the end of the week. Rain chances will be rising, too.