It would seem like this is a joke, but the sad truth is what’s about to happen is REAL! We’re going from a 72° high Sunday to the 40s for highs on Monday with wind chills in the 30s. And that’s not the half of it. We’ll also likely see some snow by Monday evening lingering into Tuesday.

A large upper low pressure system will park itself across the eastern Great Lakes over the next few days. It will be a “cut-off low,” meaning it’ll be cut off from any upper-level steering currents and will stick around for a couple of days. Brace yourself for unseasonably cool temperatures–about 20 degrees below normal–very breezy conditions and finally a little bit of snow with perhaps a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. The good news is with the ground being quite warm, we will NOT have to worry about any accumulation or other weather-related travel issues.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and much colder. Low 38

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Unseasonably cool and breezy with wind chills in the upper 30s. High 47

MONDAY NIGHT: **FREEZE WARNING – 10PM to 10AM TUESDAY** Becoming cloudy with snow showers moving in during the evening from north to south across the Miami Valley. No accumulation expected. Low 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers possible in the morning followed by a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Continued unseasonably cool. High 45

If you don’t like the cold, you’ll be happy to know that much warmer air will arrive by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. Highs will range from the mid 60s Friday to the lower 70s Saturday to the mid 70s Sunday!