DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure has built in to bring clearing for the weekend with mostly sunny skies today and Sunday. We will just see a few scattered clouds around from time to time.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 43

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 25

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 52

Today will be seasonably chilly, but temperatures begin to warm on Sunday into the 50s after a cold start in the 20s. Expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most of next week.

Rain chances return late Tuesday with rain likely late Wednesday into Thursday.