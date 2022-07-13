Lots of morning sunshine today with some scattered clouds this afternoon. A weak cool front drops through the Miami Valley by this evening and there is a very low chance of a shower or storm. Best chances for rain is in the far northern Miami Valley. Otherwise it looks like another great day to spend some time outdoors.

TODAY: AM sunshine, some PM clouds. Isolated shower or storm. High 84

TONIGHT: Isolated evening shower or storm. Partly cloudy. Low 61

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 82.

Dry weather through Saturday. Perfect weather Saturday morning for the Dragons’ 5 K race. Sunday and Monday, scattered showers and storms are in the forecast. Highs through the weekend stay in the 80s.