Today will be another dry day, with pleasantly warm conditions this afternoon. Highs will push into the low 80s with some hazy sunshine. We’ve been robbed of a bright blue sky lately because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Again, today, the smoke will make the sky look milky rather than bright blue, but the sun will still get through.

A cold front will move into the area on Tuesday. This will bring a slight chance of a spotty shower, but there’s not a lot of moisture for this front to work with. While a few lucky locations will get a little rain, most will not.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a spotty shower. High 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. High 78

Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind Tuesday’s cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance for rain will arrive this weekend.