High pressure building into the region will bring some gorgeous weather just in time for the weekend. We will enjoy a lot of sunshine, dry conditions and low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s this afternoon.

With clear sky overnight, temperatures will drop down into the low 50s, so it will be quite cool. Saturday will feature more sunshine and it will be another nice, warm day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice and warm. High 80

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 83

The weekend will finish dry on Sunday, but rain chances return next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday through Wednesday, although none of the days looks like a complete washout.