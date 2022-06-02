You can open up the windows and give the air conditioner a break for the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop into the 50s tonight with clear skies developing. Friday will be dry and pleasantly warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 54

FRIDAY: A sunny morning, partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm in the afternoon. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 80

It’s looking like a really nice weekend for the Troy Strawberry Festival. Dry weather is in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will hit the upper 70s to low 80s again, but humidity stays low.