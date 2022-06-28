We’re in for another very nice day in the Miami Valley. Some high clouds will drift through, but we do expect plenty of sun and dry weather. Humidity will stay low, and it will feel pleasantly warm with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight will be clear and cool, and the warming trend will then continue Wednesday afternoon. Highs will push back up near normal, reaching the mid-80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 86

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92

Thursday will really heat up into the low 90s, and humidity will come up slightly. It will feel much more humid on Friday, and that will be our next chance of rain.