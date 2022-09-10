Starting out your Saturday with dry weather. Clouds will be on the increase especially this afternoon. Overall a pleasant day. Showers should hold off until this evening/tonight and even those showers that do develop, they should be spotty. Sunday has much better chances of showers and a few storms. Best chances in the afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High 80

TONIGHT: Spotty shower. Mostly cloudy. Low 64

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms with best chances in the afternoon and evening. High 78

Much cooler Monday and Tuesday with highs only around 70. Temperatures recover back into the low 80s later in the week as we return to sunny skies.