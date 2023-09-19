Comfortable weather will continue in the Miami Valley today. We’ll see a pretty cool morning in the 40s followed by a delightful afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-70s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, with dry conditions.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will push above normal, reaching the low 80s. Thankfully, humidity stays at comfortable levels.

TODAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84

The warming trend will continue into the second half of the week, with highs in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.