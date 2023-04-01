DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A powerful cold front has now cleared the Miami Valley, but not before bringing high winds and even some afternoon sprinkles and showers. As the mid-level wave of energy continues moving across the area Saturday evening, a few lingering sprinkles are possible.

Sunday will look and feel much differently as high pressure settles over the Miami Valley. After a few morning clouds, skies will become mostly sunny during the afternoon and winds will be light at 5 to 10 mph out of the south–quite nice for Palm Sunday!

TONIGHT: Spotty evening sprinkles and becoming less windy. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with partial clearing toward dawn. Much colder. Low 31

SUNDAY: A few morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 55

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers developing overnight. Low 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, mainly in the morning. Much warmer. High 66

While temperatures will continue to climb into mid week–lower to middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday–another powerful storm system will start to make itself known starting Tuesday into Tuesday night before it barrels across the Miami Valley on Wednesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday, so make sure you stay “weather prepared between now and then.