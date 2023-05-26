We will see plenty of sunshine today, as dry weather continues. Highs will be pleasant, and a little warmer than yesterday, as they reach the mid 70s. It will still be a little breezy, with a northeast wind between 10 and 15 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cool. Saturday looks mostly sunny to start, with some clouds moving in during the afternoon. Highs will continue to warm, reaching the upper 70s.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and nice. High 74

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a little more cloud cover moving in late day, pleasantly warm. High 78

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a spotty shower. High 73

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance of a spotty shower. High 82

An area of low pressure to our southeast will bring more clouds to the Miami Valley on Sunday. There is also the slight chance of a spotty shower, mainly in areas south or east of Dayton. Cloud cover and shower potential may keep high temperatures a bit lower.