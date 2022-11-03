We will again have to deal with low visibility and fog through the morning commute today. Fog will mix out through late morning, and the sun will be out this afternoon. Temperatures will run well above normal, as highs push up near 70-degrees.

Tonight, with mostly clear sky, we can’t rule out some patchy fog, but it doesn’t look as thick as it is this morning. Friday afternoon will feature a lot of sun, with some increasing high clouds late in the day. It will be breezy and even warmer.

TODAY: Areas of dense morning fog, then becoming mostly sunny. High 70

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible. Low 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and continued warm. High 75

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, windy and mild, with scattered showers developing. High 72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 70

Rain chances return for the start of the weekend. Scattered showers are expected to develop by Saturday afternoon. It will be a windy day, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.