Mornings will be cool, and afternoons, pleasant, for the next couple of days. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds, and just about a 10% chance of an isolated light shower, mainly in the northern Miami Valley.

Tonight, clouds will clear out and dry weather is expected. We could see areas of fog. Tuesday will be another pretty nice day with just a slight chance of an isolated shower north again.

TODAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Just a slight chance of a shower north. High 73

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool with areas of fog. Low 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice. Just a slight chance of a shower north. High 75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82

Mostly sunny weather is back for Wednesday, as temperatures start to warm more significantly.