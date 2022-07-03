A quiet Sunday, and that will continue overnight as it will be comfortable out. Gear up those grills and fireworks, it is going to be beautiful for any Independence Day plans. The only things you will need tomorrow is water, sunscreen, and sunglasses, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures getting into the 90s. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow into the night, and chances of showers will develop late overnight into the work commute Tuesday. A chance of severe weather is possible Tuesday afternoon, but the uncertainty is large for this risk. Most of the area is under a slight risk, and the northern counties under a marginal risk.



Tonight: A low of 66 degrees. Clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 93 degrees. Sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 75 degrees. Partly cloudy skies and a chance of storms late in the night.

