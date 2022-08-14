On and off showers are in the forecast today. Not a complete wash out but some wet weather should be expected. Severe weather is not anticipated today, however an isolated storm is still possible. Temperatures are running about 10 degrees below the average high of 85. A little cooler in northern counties.

TODAY: Periods of showers. Isolated storms. Mostly cloudy. High 76

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Passing shower. Low near 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower or storm. High near 80.

A gradual warm up this week as temperatures approach 85 by next weekend. As kids return to school, most of the week is filled with lots of sunshine and dry weather.