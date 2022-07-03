Sunny and hot today. A perfect day for the pool and all outdoor holiday activities. Grab that sunscreen and extra drinks to stay safe in the peak heating hours this afternoon. As for viewing firework displays tonight, temperatures drop from the 80s to the upper 70s by 10 PM under clear skies.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 89

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 66

FOURTH OF JULY (MONDAY): Sunny, hot and humid. High 92

There is a low chance of a stray storm late Monday night. Most fireworks displays Monday night should see mainly clear skies. Mother Nature brings her own fireworks starting Tuesday and the weather remains active for much of the rest of the week with daily chances of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the 80s to low 90s.