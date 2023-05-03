***FROST ADVISORY for Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, Miami, Preble and Wayne IN counties from 3 am until 9 am***

Overnight, partly cloudy to, at times, mostly clear skies are expected. As the wind dies down, we could see a few areas of frost develop. Lows will be in the mid-upper 30s. On Thursday, we will enjoy a good deal of sunshine, and highs will rebound into the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly with patchy frost possible. Low 37

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. High 65

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. A nice day! High 70

Temperatures will finally come up to seasonal norms by Friday, and the weekend looks even warmer as temperatures climb well into the 70s!