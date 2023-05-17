***FROST ADVISORY from 2 am to 8 am for Auglaize and Logan counties***

Overnight will be clear and chilly again. Lows will drop near 40 degrees, and even into the mid to upper 30s in outlying areas. There will be some scattered areas of frost through early Thursday morning, but another day of full sun is expected, and temperatures get even warmer, hitting the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with patchy late night frost. Low near 40

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice, still some high-level smoke/haze. High 76

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and mild. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High 78

A cold front will arrive late in the day Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. The greatest coverage will move in during the evening/overnight hours. A few showers will linger into early Saturday morning before ending. It looks like a nice weekend overall!