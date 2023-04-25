A cold front drops through tonight bringing scattered showers. They will end later tonight, and then we will see at least some clearing. This will allow for the potential of patchy frost later tonight and around sunrise on Wednesday. Skies will become mostly sunny on Wednesday with temperatures continuing to warm slowly.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a few spotty showers, ending late night with some clearing allowing for patchy frost. Low 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little milder. High 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with patchy frost. Low 37

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and mild with a shower possible in the evening. High 64

The chance for scattered showers returns Thursday evening with rain likely on Friday. A good part of Saturday will be dry, but more rain is on the way for Sunday along with cooler temperatures.