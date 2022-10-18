A chilly and windy day again and we will likely see on-and-off rain and snow showers. No snow accumulation is expected. The ground temperatures are too warm to see any snow accumulations. Leaves continue to fall off the trees with the gusty winds.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy windy and cold with periods of rain/snow showers. Highs near 45

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy passing rain/snow showers. Windy and cold. Low near 35

WEDNESDAY: A few rain/snow showers, still breezy and cold. Highs near 50

We start a warming trend on Wednesday and continue to warm into the 70s for the upcoming weekend. Dry weather and plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.