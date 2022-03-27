Unseasonably cold today with passing flurries. Clouds break later this afternoon and we should see some late day sun. Skies clear tonight as high pressure settles in, this will allow temperatures to drop rapidly. We should see lows in the upper teens tonight. Record low is 16 set back in 1955 for Monday.

TODAY: Very chilly with occasional flurries. High 37

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and unseasonably cold. Low near 20

MONDAY: Still chilly. Partly to mostly sunny. High 41

Still in the 40s on Tuesday, but temperatures spike into the 70s for Wednesday before crashing back into the 50s for the end of the week. Active weather is expected several days this week as well.