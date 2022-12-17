DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gusty winds along with chilly temperatures and periods of flurries and snow showers are on tap for your Super Saturday.

As you are out running around today, be aware that visibilities and some road conditions may change rapidly, especially on bridges and overpasses. Winds may gust as high as 25 to 30 mph.

Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. A day to bundle up!

TODAY: On/off snow showers and flurries. Breezy and cold. Little to no accumulation. High 32

TONIGHT: Cloudy & cold. Few flurries. Low 22

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and cold. High 30

The new week starts out dry and cold with highs in the 30s. However, there is a storm that is brewing for late Wednesday night through Friday that we will be keeping our eye on.

Once this storm passes, a major blast of Arctic air looks to be in store for Christmas Day.