A few stray showers through the Miami Valley heading into the evening hours. Temperatures overnight will drop to the lower 60s and the northern counties could reach the upper 50s. Shower chances will come to an end around 9 p.m. with partly cloudy skies through the morning hours. Waking up to cloudy skies in the morning, temperatures in the mid 70s for highs tomorrow in Dayton, but the lower 70s further north. Clouds will break into the late afternoon becoming partly cloudy. Dew points Friday will fall into the 50s. Temps will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. On Tuesday a system will move through bringing shower chances and highs in the lower 70s by next Wednesday.

