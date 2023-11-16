We will enjoy one more unseasonably warm day today, with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will increase this evening and tonight ahead of a cold front.

Widespread showers move in for Friday. It will be a breezy, cooler and wet day. Highs will be up near 60 degrees, and it will turn even cooler for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 68

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers late. Low 52

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers likely. High 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 49

The weekend will be cooler, but dry. We expect sunny/mostly sunny conditions both Saturday and Sunday.