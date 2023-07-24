Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the evening, but come to an end overnight. Tuesday will become mostly sunny, and it looks like an even hotter afternoon with highs in the upper 80s expected.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then becoming partly cloudy. Low 65

TUESDAY: Patchy early morning fog, then mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low near 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 92

Ninety degree heat returns Wednesday through Saturday. Our heat index values will be in the well into the 90s and may even climb a little above 100 in the afternoon.