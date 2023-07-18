Dry weather is expected overnight as showers and thunderstorms move away. With the clouds breaking and winds going light, areas of fog will form later tonight. This will impact the Wednesday morning drive. Wednesday will be mostly dry with only a slight chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with patchy late night fog. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of an isolated late afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy, slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely on Thursday as a cold front moves through the region later in the day. Behind the front, drier air will build in for Air Show weekend.