Look for high thin clouds tonight but still mostly clear skies. We’ll see more clouds around through the day Thursday, but will continue to enjoy dry conditions. By Thursday night, a cold front will move in. There will not be a lot of moisture for the front to work with, so there is just a slight chance of a few spotty showers.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued pleasant. High 76

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of late night showers. Low 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower in the morning, then becoming partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 58

Much cooler air will move in behind the front on Friday. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s. Friday night, we expect lows in the mid 30s with frost likely. It will be cool on Saturday but a lot of sunshine as temperatures climb again into the upper 50s.