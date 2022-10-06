Temperatures will continue to run above normal this afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-70s. We do expect more clouds at times today, and just a slight chance of a sprinkle. As a cold front moves through tonight into early Friday, there will be the chance of a few actual showers. The best chance will be in the northern and eastern counties (Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Champaign and Clark).

Behind the front, it will be much cooler for Friday and the weekend. Friday will be breezy with highs only reaching the upper 50s. Friday night, frost is possible, as lows drop into the mid-30s.

TODAY: Partly sunny and continued pleasant. High 76

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Breezy, with a spotty shower possible. Low 45

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and a slight shower chance early. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon, and much cooler. High 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and colder with areas of frost late. Low 35

SATURDAY: Morning frost, then mostly sunny and cool. High 58

Saturday will be another cool day, but we expect more sun and less wind. Frost will again be possible Saturday night, but it will get a little warmer Sunday afternoon.