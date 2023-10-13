Temperatures will continue to run above normal today. Highs will reach the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and dry weather through the daylight hours. The chance of showers will arrive by mid-evening and continue into the nighttime hours.

Scattered showers, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures will be around on Saturday, as low-pressure tracks across Ohio. Temperatures drop even more behind this system for Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a few developing afternoon clouds. Breezy and warm. High 78

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and the chance of thunder. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool with a few showers possible. High 54

Clouds and cool temperatures will linger into the first half of next week.