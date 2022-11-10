Get outside today if you can, as this will be our last warm day. Temperatures will again be unseasonably warm this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Late in the day, thin, high clouds will begin to move in. These will thicken overnight ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Rain will spread in Friday morning, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon, as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. High clouds arrive late. High 73

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 53

FRIDAY: Rainy and cooler. Becoming breezy. High 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder. A few flurries late day, mainly north. High 42

Over the weekend, highs will only be in the low 40s, and overnight lows will drop into the 20s. We could see some flurries late Saturday, especially in the northern counties. Chilly conditions will linger into next week.