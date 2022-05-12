Overnight, we can expect mostly clear skies and cool to mild temperatures. Tomorrow will still be warm, but a few more clouds begin to move in during the afternoon. Finally, shower and thunderstorm chances arrive going into the weekend.



TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 83

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 83

A cold front moves through late Sunday night and early Monday bringing showers and thunderstorms followed by a return to cooler air early next week.