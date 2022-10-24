Temperatures will once again climb into the 70s on Tuesday, but changes are on the way. A cold front arrives Tuesday night bringing rain along with cooler weather on Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 54
TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun at times, breezy and warm with a chance of late afternoon showers. High 77
TUESDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain. Low 53
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few showers. High 58
Seasonably cool weather is back for the end of the week.