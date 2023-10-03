Another mild night will be followed by temperatures well above normal on Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Clouds thicken Wednesday night, and showers will begin Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooling off starting Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued unseasonably warm. High 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm with showers developing in the afternoon. High 78

The weekend will really feel like fall with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday, and some spots could be in the upper 30s by Sunday morning.