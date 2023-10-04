Unseasonably warm weather will continue today, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We expect a lot of sunshine, but high clouds will be moving in. This is our last dry day before a cold front brings some much needed rain on Thursday.

Thursday will start off dry, but in the afternoon, showers will develop. Temperatures won’t be as warm, with highs only reaching the upper 70s. Friday and the weekend look even cooler.

TODAY: Mostly sunny morning, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Continued unseasonably warm. High 87

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm with showers developing. High 77

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with a few showers possible. High 70

Over the weekend, some spots will see lows drop into the upper 30s, and highs both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the upper 50s.