***FLOOD WATCH THROUGH 2 PM SATURDAY***

***WIND ADVISORY 7 AM TO 8 PM SATURDAY***

Tonight, steady and heavy rain fills back in over the Miami Valley. This will continue the threat of flooding into Saturday morning. The rain will come to an end by early Saturday afternoon, but the wind really cranks up behind a departing low pressure system. Winds will be turning to the WSW, sustained 20-30 mph and gusting 45 to 55 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and a chance of thunder, heavy at times, breezy and cool. Temperatures will gradually rise into the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, very windy and mild with mainly morning showers. Morning high near 60 and then falling into the 40s by evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing, diminishing winds and colder. Low 33

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High 56

We will finally get a chance to dry out on Sunday. It actually looks like a nice, cool day with some sunshine and less wind.