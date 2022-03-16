Look for skies to become mostly clear overnight with low temperatures again dropping into the 40s. Lots of sun will be around Thursday morning with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will be well above normal, in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions give way to mostly clear skies overnight and cool. Low 45

ST. PATRICK’S DAY (THURSDAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 73

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low near 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with showers developing in the afternoon, a thunderstorm is possible. High 68

Showers and a few storms are possible on Friday. Chances for soggy weather continue into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look windy with high temperatures only in the 50s.