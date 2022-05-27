A slow-moving area of low pressure will continue to bring occasional rain to the Miami Valley today. Scattered showers and the chance of thunder will be around through the day and even into the first part of the night before finally tapering off. It will be cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

Saturday will start off with lots of clouds, but they will break up in the afternoon as it becomes partly sunny. Humidity will be low, and it will feel nice and mild, with highs in the mid-70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 68

TONIGHT: A few showers around early on, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Low 55

SATURDAY: Morning clouds then some afternoon sun. Nice and mild. High 75

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 85

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 88

It will heat up over the holiday weekend! Highs on Sunday will get into the mid-80s, and upper-80s are expected with dry weather and sunshine on Memorial Day.