Temperatures will run well above normal for one more day. We’ll see highs into the low to mid 70s on Thursday. We will continue to enjoy a lot of sunshine and dry weather.

We definitely need some rain, and Friday’s rain chance is now looking more promising. Moisture from now Tropical Storm Nicole will move up our way as a cold front approaches from the northwest. That combo will lead to rain, followed by a blast of colder air.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 45

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued unseasonably warm, pleasant. High 73

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with late night rain developing. Low 53

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with periods of rain, ending in the afternoon. High 58

It will get breezy Friday afternoon, and the westerly winds will usher in much colder weather for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 40s, and overnight lows will hit the mid 20s. There is even a chance of snow flurries Saturday evening and Saturday night.