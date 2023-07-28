A muggy night is on the way, and there still could be scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be late tonight, well past midnight. A cold front finally moves through on Saturday. Ahead of the front, it will be hot and humid with the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low 75

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 68

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a little cooler and less humid. High 85

Humidity will drop for the second half of the weekend, and Sunday will start a stretch of dry weather that lasts through the middle of next week.