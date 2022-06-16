We are forecasting one more day of 90-degree high temperatures and triple-digit heat index values before we get some relief. We’ll see partly sunny conditions today, with highs near 93, and the feels like temperature closer to 100°. There is a small chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves in. But many spots will miss out on rain today.

Tonight the front pushes through, and that will set us up for a more comfortable weekend. Friday will still be warm, but the humidity will gradually drop in the afternoon. By Friday night, temperatures will dip into the 50s.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93

TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm, then partly cloudy. Low 70

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and gradually turning less humid. High 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 58

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 77

FATHER’S DAY: Sunny, nice and warm. High 80

Father’s Day weekend will be feature some fantastic weather! Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s with low humidity. On Father’s Day Sunday, it will be a little warmer, but still pleasant, with highs near 80-degrees.