Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the first part of the night before ending. Dry weather will then continue through the day Friday as humidity drops.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early on, then partly cloudy. Low 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and turning less humid. High 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low near 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

Dry weather will continue through most of Air Show weekend with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm late in the day Sunday. The heat will really build across the region next week.