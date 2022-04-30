Rain fell overnight in advance of a warm front. Once the front passes, temperatures should rise into the low 70s. A mix of clouds and sun for the midday hours. By later this afternoon and evening chances of scattered showers and a few isolated storms rises.

TODAY: AM Showers/PM scattered showers with isolated storms. Breezy & seasonable. High 71

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, isolated storms. Mild and breezy. Low near 60

SUNDAY: Breezy & warmer. Scattered showers and storms. High 75

A little cooler but still seasonable on Monday with highs around 70. We see a nice bump in temperatures on Tuesday but there is a chance of showers and storms.