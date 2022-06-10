It’s Poultry Days in Versailles. Whatever activities you have planned, you may have to dodge a shower or thunderstorm from time to time over the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, mild with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 76

SATURDAY NIGHT: More humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 65

SUNDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

Rain chances drop off early next week, but then get ready for the first heatwave of summer. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday.